MACEDONIA, Ohio (WJW) – Some residents in Macedonia reached out to FOX 8 after getting video of a unique deer in their neighbor’s yard.

Sam Cardinal spotted the piebald deer and took the video just before 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The coloration of piebald deer is the result of a rare genetic variation.

It occurs in less than 1 percent of the white-tailed deer population.

They are more common than albino deer.

