VIDEO: Pickup truck drives down to the rims in Cleveland chase

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is working with Rocky River police to find suspects in a chase that happened early Tuesday morning.

Around 3 a.m., Cleveland police found a red pickup truck that had crashed at the W. 25th exit for I-71 southbound.

The vehicle matched the description of a pickup truck officers with Rocky River police had pursued earlier.

Fulton Rd. chase and crash, FOX 8 photo, July 27, 2021

FOX 8 crews used a dash camera to get video of the pursuit.

You can see sparks flying on Fulton Rd. as the pickup truck drives by on rims.

It appears the suspects got away after the pickup truck crashed.

There is no word on any arrests or how the pursuit started.