MILWAUKEE (WJW) — A bomb threat cut a legendary musician’s concert short Saturday night.

Soul singer Patti LaBelle was on stage at the Riverside Theater in Milwaukee when she was interrupted by personnel who hustled her off the stage. LaBelle, who can be heard saying “wait” in the video above, and audience-members alike were confused by the chain of events.

“Tonight’s Patti LaBelle show has been postponed following a bomb threat investigated by the Milwaukee Police Department,” organizer Pabst Theater Group wrote on Twitter following the incident.

Attendees were evacuated from the building safely and an investigation into the threat is ongoing. The theater group said it’s working to reschedule the event.

The 78-year-old singer has not yet made a statement.