VIDEO: Parma Heights police footage shows 90 mph car chase ending in crash

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — A police car chase ended with a crash into a brick wall and a suspect later going to the hospital, police said.

Today, around 1:45 p.m., Parma Heights police began pursuing an SUV near the area of Stumph Road and Snow Road. The male suspect reportedly drove off at speeds up to 90 miles per hour, with police trailing behind.

When the car crashed into a wall at the intersection of Chevrolet Boulevard and Brook Park Road in Parma, police told the suspect to get out of the vehicle get down on the ground. Instead, the man ran away.

Police report finding him hiding near the La Villa Party Center.

The man was reportedly taken to MetroHealth Hospital Main Campus and police did not know his current condition. The man reportedly had multiple outstanding arrest warrants and also a suspended driver’s license. No one other than the suspect was reportedly injured in the incident.

Watch the high-speed cruiser video above.

