Video: Ominous clouds form during Northeast Ohio tornado warning

FARMINGTON, Ohio (WJW) — Multiple Midwest storm chasers were able to capture the ominous clouds that hovered over Farmington and Middlefield Saturday afternoon.

While a tornado warning was issued by the National Weather Service for the Farmington area, Tyler Berry caught a rotating wall cloud on camera, as seen in the video below:

The tornado warning hit around 5:15 p.m. for parts of Trumbull and Geauga Counties, and was lifted around 5:55 p.m.

And another storm watcher was able to record more dark clouds during that time frame, as seen below:

FOX 8 is continuing to track the storms and will keep viewers updated as systems progress. Find weather updates right here.

