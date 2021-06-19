Video: Ominous clouds form during Northeast Ohio tornado warning

FARMINGTON, Ohio (WJW) — Multiple Midwest storm chasers were able to capture the ominous clouds that hovered over Farmington and Middlefield Saturday afternoon.

While a tornado warning was issued by the National Weather Service for the Farmington area, Tyler Berry caught a rotating wall cloud on camera, as seen in the video below:

Still rotating quite a bit south of Farmington, Ohio off Route 534 pic.twitter.com/KyRaYI80gm — Tyler Berry (@ChasingOhio) June 19, 2021

The tornado warning hit around 5:15 p.m. for parts of Trumbull and Geauga Counties, and was lifted around 5:55 p.m.

And another storm watcher was able to record more dark clouds during that time frame, as seen below:

Great video of the lowering rotating feature in the middle of this video that can drop a tornado at anytime. Take Shelter!#OHwx #NWS #Cleveland #Tornado #Warning https://t.co/VYt9w71546 — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) June 19, 2021

FOX 8 is continuing to track the storms and will keep viewers updated as systems progress. Find weather updates right here.