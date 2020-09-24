VIDEO: Olmsted Township officers help remove raccoon who snuck into woman’s bathroom

OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Olmsted Township officers helped remove an unwanted guest from a resident’s home this week.

The person in question was actually an animal, a raccoon to be exact.

The owner called police after she found the little guy snacking on her cat’s food in the bathroom cupboard.

Body camera footage shared with FOX 8 shows the officers devising a plan to remove it from the house. After a few minutes, they successfully release the raccoon into the backyard.

You can see how it all unfolded in the video above.

