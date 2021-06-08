VIDEO: Ohio sisters wanted for shooting at homeless

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP/WJW) — Two sisters have been charged with shooting at homeless people with an air rifle from a car in Cincinnati, though they have not been arrested.

Courtesy: Cincinnati Police Department

Police say 29-year-old Brittany Hopper and 28-year-old Kelsey Hopper have been charged with three counts of assault for firing a BB gun at two people early in the morning on June 3.

The police department had released surveillance footage showing the car pulling up to a group of people lying on the sidewalk.

At least two people are visible in the footage holding an air rifle out of the car window at different times.

The police have asked the siblings to turn themselves in.

The Cincinnati Police Department seized the car they say was used in the crimes.