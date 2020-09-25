VIDEO: Ohio man escapes from courthouse during sentencing, later captured by deputies

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — A man who escaped from the Highland County Courthouse during his sentencing for a drug charge has been arrested.

According to the sheriff, Nickolaus Garrison decided to run as he was getting patted down by a deputy and bailiff on Tuesday. He was not handcuffed at the time.

Security cameras were recording as Garrison raced down the stairs with the deputy and bailiff chasing after. The deputy fell down while trying to catch him.

Local 12 reports he suffered broken ribs and a minor concussion.

Garrison was found at a motel in Clinton County early this morning. He is now facing additional charges.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: