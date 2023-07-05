BROOKLYN, New York (WJW) – Two New York police officers sprang into action to save a man who had fallen onto the tracks of a Brooklyn subway station.

It happened on Monday.

Dramatic footage captured by one of the officers’ body-worn cameras shows the moment when the officers jumped onto the tracks to pull the unconscious man to safety.

According to the NYPD, the man experienced a medical episode that caused him to fall onto the tracks. Throughout the rescue, he remained unresponsive. As of now, there have been no updates from the NYPD regarding the man’s condition.