Video: Officer, woman struggle for gun after Walmart theft

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW)– The North Olmsted Police Department released a video showing an officer and a theft suspect struggling for a gun.

Police were called to the Walmart on Brookpark Road at about 2 p.m. for a reported theft Tuesday.

Officers found a homemade zip gun on Alexander Michalewicz, 44, and took him out of the store to a patrol car, according to the police department. Meanwhile, the second suspect, 35-year-old Britney Bullington, stayed in the loss prevention office with two store employees and an officer.

Police said Bullington told them she was pregnant so they handcuffed her in front of her body. According to police, she lunged at the officer’s gun and grabbed it with both hands. The store surveillance video shows the two fight over the weapon on the floor while the Walmart workers run from the office.

Bullington continued to fight and gouged the officer in the face multiple times, according to the police department. In the video, a second officer is seen forcing the office door open and subduing the woman.

The officer was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Bullington later admitted she was not pregnant, police said. She also initially gave officers her sister’s information, instead of her own.

North Olmsted police said officers also discovered a “significant” amount of methamphetamine in Bullington and Michalewicz’s car.

Both were charged with robbery. Additional charges are expected.