Video of Chadwick Boseman getting emotional about fans with terminal cancer goes viral following his death

A video of Chadwick Boseman tearing up as he talked about meeting two boys with terminal cancer has resurfaced following the news of his death on Friday.

According to TODAY, fans have been sharing the video on social media, noting that the actor was secretly battling colon cancer during that interview back in 2018.

“The fact that Chadwick Boseman was not only fighting his own cancer battle whilst filming Black Panther but was also motivated to finish it for two kids with terminal cancer is incredible. So powerful. #WakandaForever,” wrote one user.

The fact that Chadwick Boseman was not only fighting his own cancer battle whilst filming Black Panther but was also motivated to finish it for two kids with terminal cancer is incredible. So powerful. #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/qVvzRGFJ8j — Joe (@JoeSaunders) August 29, 2020

“Chadwick Boseman gets emotional here over Black Panther’s impact. He reminisced about the time he communicated with two little kids, Ian & Taylor both terminal with cancer, who were holding on to their lives to see his movie. I love movies, I love people, I love Chadwick’s spirit,” wrote another user.

Chadwick Boseman gets emotional here over Black Panther’s impact. He reminisced about the time he communicated with two little kids, Ian & Taylor both terminal with cancer, who were holding on to their lives to see his movie. I love movies, I love people, I love Chadwick’s spirit pic.twitter.com/FJbj6fyf9Y — Angel🎞 (@BluRayAngel) August 29, 2020

During the interview, the ‘Black Panther’ star tells the story of how he met Ian and Taylor and stayed in touch with them during filming. Their parents told him at the time that they were trying to hold on so they could see the movie some day.

At that point, Boseman starts to cry as he shares that they both passed away.

“Just to experience those two little boys anticipation of this movie, and when I found out that they… yeah, it means a lot,” he said while visibly upset.

The 43-year-old died at his home in the Los Angeles area with his wife and family by his side, his publicist Nicki Fioravante told The Associated Press.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” his family said. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more – all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: