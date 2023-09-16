*The above video was recorded by Laszlo Marsi as this string lights passed over Atwood lake Saturday night*

CARROL COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — You are not alone…if you’re one of many people still wondering what those “mysterious” lights are in the night sky over Northeast Ohio.

Several viewers in areas where skies cleared at just the right time…saw the string of lights Saturday night.

Laszlo Marsi is one of many people in recent months who told Fox 8 News Saturday night “I thought they were UFO’s,” and she’s far from the first as more people become aware of the Starlink satellites.

Starlink markets itself as a company connecting high-speed internet to remote locations across the globe.