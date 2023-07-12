WAKEFIELD, Massachusetts (WJW) – A suspect faces several charges after investigators say he used his motorcycle to push a trooper into traffic last week.

Dash camera video captured the traffic stop, which happened July 5 on on the I-95 exit ramp in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

According to Massachusetts State Police, the trooper pulled over the motorcyclist for driving erratically on the interstate. Investigators say the trooper told him to get off the motorcycle, which he refused.

Then, investigators say, the suspect turned the motorcycle back on and drove forward while the trooper standing in front him, pushing him into traffic.

As seen in the video, the trooper moved out of the way to avoid being hit by a pickup truck.

The suspect drove off, but according to Massachusetts police, detectives arrested him two days later.

The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Colin Webb, faces several charges, including assault and battery on a police officer, assault with a dangerous weapon, speeding and other vehicle violations.