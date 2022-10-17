** Video above is courtesy of Tony Greene via Storyful.

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WJW) — It’s a scene you normally wouldn’t expect to see for at least another month or so — snowy gusts piling up on cars.

Video provided by Storyful shows Monday morning’s winter storm conditions creating snow drifts in a Michigan parking lot.

The National Weather Service on Monday morning put the season’s first winter storm warning into effect for parts of Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin, with as much as 10 inches of expected snowfall in areas near Lake Superior.

The snow was expected to taper off Monday afternoon, but remain steady into Tuesday morning, NWS said on Twitter.

FOX 8 meteorologist Dontaé Jones said northeast Ohio can expect to see its first snowflakes later Monday, mixed with rain — but nothing that will stick.

NWS defines a first snowfall as one that measures one-tenth of an inch or more.