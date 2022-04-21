MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WJW) – A Mentor-on-the Lake police sergeant ‘pulled over’ a couple of young drivers in a toy car while out on patrol last week.

In a video shared by the Mentor-on-the-Lake Police Department, Sgt. Daubenmire teased the riders that they were pulled over for speeding, then asking to see the young boy’s driver’s license and proof of insurance.

You can hear Daubenmire joke with the kids, saying “I’m going to have to issue you guys tickets.”

In the video, another person is heard saying, “How fast was he going, officer?”

“2.5 miles an hour. That’s .01 over the speed limit for cars with no engines,” Daubenmire responded.

The officer joked that the driver would get a court summons in the mail and wished the kids a happy Easter before leaving.