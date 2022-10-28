CLEVELAND (WJW) — Mayor Justin Bibb’s announcement of the nominees for the city’s new Community Police Commission was interrupted by a protester Friday.

Bibb was set to announce the nominees Friday afternoon on the steps of City Hall along Lakeside Avenue.

But local Black Lives Matter Cleveland organizer Kareem Henton stood in front of the mayor and blasted an air horn, holding a sign that read “Yes on 24,” as seen in the video above.

Issue 24, a ballot initiative that passed in last year’s general election, was an amendment to the city charter giving civilians enhanced oversight of police.

“This is the most progressive police reform agenda in the country and the mandate for change is clear,” Bibb said in his remarks Friday.

Another man is seen in the video attempting to usher Henton away.

“Take your time. Say your comment, sir, say your comment,” Bibb said, before continuing with his remarks.

But as Henton continued to blare the horn, officials retreated back into city hall, as protesters shouted after them: “We want real accountability.”

Other protesters who were standing off to the side and also holding Issue 24 signs were uninvited, the FOX 8 I-Team learned, including relatives of different people who have been shot by police.

FOX 8 has reached out to the mayor’s office for comment.