WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WJW) — A “massive mulch fire,” that’s how Fox 8 viewer Jeff Cook described the scene before sunrise Sunday.

The fire started at a company that makes bulk and bagged mulch.

Cook’s photos show huge flames.

Heavy smoke from the fire drifted across nearby train tracks obscuring views of the railway. No word on whether the tracks were shut down until the fire was brought under control.

No reports of injuries and the cause of the fire is being investigated.