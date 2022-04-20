VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — Police warned residents to avoid an area in Venice on Tuesday after a massive alligator was seen strolling through the neighborhood, stopping traffic.

A video provided by the Venice Police Department shows the gator seemingly unperturbed as it crosses the road.

Officers blocked off the area to let the gator through.

“He is currently in the drainage ditch nearby so please use caution around the area,” police advised residents at the time.

The post did not mention anything about the gator’s size or fate.

Source: Venice Police Department

The sighting comes two days after a10-foot long gator was spotted on someone’s lawn near Harrington Lake in Venice.

Alligators become more active with the warmer weather and will travel to new areas in search for mates. Alligator mating season began on April 1 and will run to May or June.