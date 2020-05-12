Video: Man wearing only underwear chugs wine from bottom of speeding tanker truck

CALIFORNIA (WJW) — A California man is facing charges after he was caught chugging red wine from the bottom of a speeding tanker truck while in his underwear.

KOVR reports that dash camera video from a freight truck hauling thousands of gallons of wine was recording when it happened.

The driver of the truck was flagged down by a motorist, who got out of his vehicle wearing nothing but underwear.

The trucker took off, and that’s when police say the man hopped on the tanker, opened a valve underneath and began chugging the wine.

The slurping suspect was put into handcuffs, and the tanker lost about 1,000 gallons of wine.

