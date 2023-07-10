ATLANTA, Georgia (WJW) – A daring robbery attempt at a nail salon in Atlanta, Georgia, took an unexpected turn.

“Everybody get down, give me all the money,” the suspect yells in surveillance footage released by Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta.

But the people inside the salon just looked at him.

“Where’s the money? Give me the money. Everybody, give me everything,” the suspect yelled.

It happened on July 3rd. The suspect is still on the run.

The suspect had his arm in a bag that was pointed at the victims as if he was armed, but no one saw a weapon.

“I wasn’t aware one could just excuse one’s self from a robbery like that woman did,” someone write on the Crime Stoppers’ page.

The suspect, realizing his plan had unraveled, silently left emptyhanded just 30 seconds after entering.

The Atlanta Police Department’s Robbery Unit is actively investigating the case and is appealing to the public for any information that may help identify the suspect.

Crime Stoppers Atlanta has offered a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect. Anyone with information regarding the incident can provide it anonymously through the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.