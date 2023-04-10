OOLTEWAH, Tennessee (WJW) – Investigators are looking for a suspect who tried to carjack a vehicle with a mom and three kids inside.

It happened on Saturday, April 8, in Ooltewah, Tennessee.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office released a video of the incident to try and locate the suspect.

In the video, you can see the mom’s vehicle in the driveway. A black SUV pulls in behind it.

Deputies say the suspect walked into the garage and then walked to the passenger side of the car and attempted to open the passenger side rear door.

The mother tried to back up her vehicle, but then the suspect did the same.

Eventually, the mother drove through the yard to get away.

The suspect stayed in the driveway for a short time, then left.

The sheriff’s office released the video in hopes someone could identify the suspect or the vehicle.