VIDEO: Man trashes convenience store with metal street post

CHARLOTTE (AP) — An Asian-owned convenience store in Charlotte, North Carolina, has been trashed by a man who wielded a metal post and yelled racial slurs. That’s according to police and a son of the store’s owners.

The Charlotte Observer reports that the incident occurred Tuesday.

Surveillance footage shows a man pulling a merchandise rack to the floor and swinging a street sign post into the glass on the refrigerators.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said a company that’s responsible for security at the transit center arrested Xavier Rashee Woody-Silas.

He was arrested on charges that include robbery with a dangerous weapon and communicating threats.

The incident occurred during a time when the number of attacks involving Asian Americans is rising.