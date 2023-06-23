CLEVELAND – A charity devoted to serving others hopes to recover after being targeted by a bold thief caught on video.

Tuesday, after receiving free groceries at the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Brookside Hunger Center, part of the Diocese of Cleveland, a man is seen on surveillance video crawling under the food pantry delivery truck.

Hunger center managers said he stole the truck’s catalytic converter.

“That is potentially taking rent, or utilities or food out of somebody else’s mouth in this community,” said James Bruening, operations manager at the center. “We have funds to help people if they would need that, Theft is never the way.”

The truck is responsible for delivering food and other supplies to about 1,000 people each week. Bruening said the theft occurred just as the need for food assistance is increasing.

“Food insecurity is extremely prevalent in the area. There’s not a lot of grocery stores either, within walking range,” said Bruening. “This is the one stop shop for most people, and we have seen those numbers increase dramatically for people when COVID started, and even now that SNAP benefits ended.”

Repairs could slow operations, Bruening said, given the vehicle is the sole delivery truck for the hunger center.

The same day as the catalytic converter theft, another organization housed in the same building, helping human trafficking and sexual assault victims called the Renee Jones Empowerment Center, noticed its outdoor flower planters were missing.

Surveillance video shows a man dressed similarly to the man seen in the catalytic converter theft video picking up the large planters and loading them onto a cart.

“You can never let darkness win,” said founder Renee Jones. “It’s really shameful that someone would come and take something like that from the community.”

Leaders at both organizations said they were never victimized before and most people appreciate the services provided to the community.

“These are desperate times and people are doing very impulsive and risky things for that, but there are better ways,” said Bruening. “If they would have come to us and asked for help, we would have helped them.”