VIDEO: Man proposes to girlfriend among prehistoric creatures at ‘Dino Stroll’ event

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Do you hear the sound of wedding bells, dinosaur roars or both?

A Northeast Ohio couple will soon be sending out save the dates after a surprise proposal took place at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds.

According to Dino Stroll officials, Brock Vorhies, of Canton, proposed to his girlfriend, Rachell McCurry, during Saturday’s festivities.

The proposal was caught on video, which was shared to FOX 8 by Dino Stroll.

The video shows Vorhies get down on one knee and ask McCurry to be his wife. Meanwhile, a nearby T-Rex cheered for the couple when she said yes!

Congratulations to the future Mr. and Mrs. Vorhies from all of us here at FOX 8.