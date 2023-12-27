TAMPA, Florida (WJW) – It may not have been a white Christmas in Tampa, but that didn’t stop a man from making his own version of “snow angels” while hiding from sheriff’s deputies.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, it started when deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash at the corner of E. Bearss Avenue and N. Nebraska Avenue around 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Before deputies could get his information, investigators say the driver ran off, hopped over a fence and headed into a construction site.

The sheriff’s department’s aviation unit caught sight of the suspect hiding from deputies. On the video, the man is seen laying in a pit, making calls on his cell phone and even moving his arms to make “dirt angels.”

Investigators say the suspect then tried to run off again but was caught by three sheriff’s deputies and a K-9.

“Thanks to our aviation unit, who didn’t see a big jolly man in red on Christmas Eve but instead found the man playing in dirt,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Eliezer Armando Reyes Rios, was arrested. He’s charged with leaving the scene of a crash, driving with a canceled, suspended or revoked license and trespassing on a construction site.