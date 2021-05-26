Video: Man accused of firing several shots during fight at Upper Deck Bar & Grill

NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (WJW) — A man was arrested on several charges after police said he fired several shots from a semi-automatic rifle at Upper Deck Bar & Grill Tuesday.

No one was injured.

According to New Franklin police, Cameron Rivers, 20, of Akron, faces charges of inducing panic, illegal possession of a firearm in liquor permit premises, felonious assault, having a weapon under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, driving under suspension and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

Upper Deck posted video on its Facebook page saying it shows two step-brothers fighting on the lawn and the shots then being fired.

Police were called to the bar on reports of an active shooter.

Police say Rivers fired several shots before fleeing the scene in a white pick-up truck, which he crashed a short distance from the bar.

He was arrested, and the firearm believed to have been used was found, along with a 60-round magazine drum.