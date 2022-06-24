CINCINNATI, Ohio (WJW) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video from inside a courthouse where a man attacked the suspect accused of killing his girlfriend and 3-year-old son.

It happened on Thursday afternoon. Desean Brown had a court appearance. In the middle of the hearing, you can see a man walk up in the courtroom and punch Brown in the head. Deputies are able to get the situation under control quickly.

Nyteisha was killed on Dec. 5. Her body was found a week later. Prosecutors say Deshaun stabbed her to death and threw her child, 3-year-old Nylo, in the river alive. His body was never recovered.

Tonio Hughes was the boy’s father. He faces charges of contempt of court.

Deshaun’s case hasn’t been set for trial.