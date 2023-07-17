RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW) — Newly released police video shows a violent struggle involving a suspect, who vandalized a Ravenna police cruiser and then attacked officers, when they attempted to confront him.

Body camera video shows Ravenna police officers race outside police headquarters, after the station’s surveillance cameras captured images of the man using an object to smash a police SUV parked outside.

As soon as officers ran out a side door, 32-year-old Matthew Ziegler of Kent charged at them and was then tasered by one of the officers. While fighting with the officers, Ziegler attempted to take one of their guns.

On the body cam video, the officer is heard shouting, “watch out, watch out! Get on the ground. He’s going for my gun, going for my gun!”

Photo courtesy Ravenna police video

As other officers joined the effort to restrain Ziegler, he was tasered again and after a violent struggle, he was eventually brought under control.

After he was handcuffed, Ziegler was asked why he vandalized the police SUV and attacked the officers. On the video, he told officers that he was tired of the demands of being on probation and it was his intention to get arrested.

Before Ziegler was taken to jail, officers decided that he should be evaluated by paramedics, because they were concerned that he was under the influence of drugs. Paramedics then transported Ziegler to the UH Portage Medical Center, and while he was handcuffed to a gurney, he also revealed that he suffers from a psychiatric condition and had used illegal drugs an hour before driving to the police station.

After they arrived at the hospital, an officer told Ziegler, “you understand that now you’re going to go to jail and probably prison and then you’re probably going to get probation after that, so all you did is create more problems for yourself.”

After reviewing all of the video, Portage County authorities decided Ziegler will face charges that include attempted aggravated murder of a police officer.

While in the emergency room, Ziegler told the officers that he could not recall the actions that led to his arrest.

One of the officers responded, “I think you’re going to be oddly surprised when you see the surveillance camera we have on the building and all of our body cams that we were wearing.”

Matthew Ziegler is now being held in the Portage County Jail on a bond of $500,000.