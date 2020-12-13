LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One man is in custody Saturday afternoon after sneaking onto McCarran International Airport grounds.
Metro police say it appears the man jumped a perimeter fence around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. He was spotted while walking on the wing of a commercial plane at the airport.
The man has since been taken into custody. Police say they believe impairment or mental illness is expected.
Video Courtesy: Erin Evans
The latest headlines from FOX8.com:
- University Hospitals moves to color-coded system for visitor policies
- VIDEO: Man arrested for jumping airport fence, walking on wing of airplane
- A Charlie Brown and Coca-Cola Christmas? Holiday classic is actually missing some scenes
- Erie County sheriff: Man arrested for 16th OVI
- Man found dead under bridge in the Flats