Video: Man accused of murdering 4-year-old seen returning to bedroom, standing over boy’s twin hours later

DALLAS, Texas (WJW) — A man accused of abducting and murdering a 4-year-old boy is seen on video standing over the bed of the child’s twin brother after the killing.

Daily Mail reports surveillance video shows Darriynn Brown returning to the twins’ bedroom hours after allegedly kidnapping and stabbing 4-year-old Cash Gernon to death.

Police say Cash was found at about 6:50 a.m. Saturday dead in the road. Assistant Police Chief Albert Martinez has said it appeared the child suffered a violent death and that “an edged weapon” was used. He said it’s believed the child was killed at about 5 a.m.

Surveillance video shows the suspect snatching Cash out of the bed he shared with his twin brother, Carter. In the video, it was dark out.

Surveillance video then shows the suspect return to the bedroom at about 7 a.m., the Daily Mail reports. It shows him touch Carter, who was sleeping, before leaving the room. It was light outside at the time.

**That moment is shown at about 2:45 into the video below**

Brown is was being held in Dallas County Jail on Monday on charges of kidnapping and burglary. Police say they anticipate additional charges pending the results of a forensic analysis.