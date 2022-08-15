PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – A Painesville police officer pulled off a tricky rescue.

Sergeant Miller is being commended for aiding the skunk that had a plastic cup stuck on its head.

Painesville police share the video on their Facebook page.

Miller only hesitated for a moment, the department noting that he was simply assessing the situation and getting some much needed advice from the people behind the camera.

He helped the struggling animal and managed to continue his day without smelling like a skunk.