Video: Local assistant fire chief accused of attacking neighbor

VERMILION, Ohio (WJW) – A local fire official has been placed on administrative leave after he allegedly attacked a neighbor in a dispute over dogs.

The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office shared video of the Lorain assistant fire chief allegedly assaulting a neighbor back on March 9 in Vermilion.

“We received a call about an incident at a neighbor’s home about some type of dispute over animals between the two properties,” said Captain Richard Bosley.

Bosley said Matthew Homolya, 44, of Vermilion was arrested last week and charged with assault.

“There is a Ring camera at the neighbor’s home. The video shows he is standing by his vehicle. Mr. Homolya is believed to have approached him, shoved him into the vehicle,” said Bosley.

The video shows Homolya appear to grab the man by his throat, slam him to the ground and then punch him in the face. The video shows him then appear to walk away but turn around and shove the man once again.

“He was charged last Wednesday with assault. The case still has some further investigation but he does have an upcoming court date in Vermilion Municipal Court,” said Bosley.

FOX 8 reached out to Mayor Jack Bradley for comment regarding the incident.

We were told that Homolya has been placed on paid administrative leave pending further investigation.

Bosley said the neighbor declined an ambulance at the time of the incident.

However, the sheriff’s office learned the man reported more serious head injuries that he sought medical treatment for later on.

“Everyone has passion for their animals. Everyone understands that and respects that on both sides. I think the issue got out of hand and the actions were unacceptable,” said Bosley.