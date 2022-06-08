CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Fire investigators are looking for a man wanted for aggravated arson in the city last week.

Just after 11 p.m. on May 31, security camera video captured the suspect pouring gasoline on a parked vehicle in the 4800 block of Franklin and using a lighter to set the car ablaze.

The video then shows the suspect run away and hop over a fence.

Anyone able to identify the suspect should contact Fire Arson Unit at 216-664-6380 or Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME. Investigators say a cash reward may be available.