(WJW) – Lake Erie was seeing some pretty intense waves on its Canadian side Tuesday, but what about here in Northeast Ohio?

The National Weather Service in Canada issued a severe wind advisory this morning for eastern Lake Erie in Ontario. According to the warning, waves could reach as high as three meters and waterspouts were possible.

A video posted to Twitter captured these waves as they “danced” near Port Stanley.

FOX 8 Meteorologist Mackenzie Bart weighed in on it. Thanks to our wintery area of low pressure, the strong westerly winds have created a bit of chop across the waters of Lake Erie.

As the low conditions sit right over top of the Great Lakes region, winds will continue to be gusty. Wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph tonight into Wednesday will bring six to nine foot waves.

A small craft advisory is in place until Friday morning for the lakeshore, stretching up through Ripley, New York.

The breeze should lighten up by the end of the week with waves returning to one to two feet by Friday afternoon.

Keep up with the latest weather forecast right here.