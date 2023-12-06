LEXINGTON, Kentucky (WJW) – It was a tough day for a Husky named Sebastian.

It’s not clear how the pup became trapped in a sewer drain, but thankfully he got out okay thanks to the help of some determined animal shelter workers.

In a video posted to Facebook by the Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control (LAFCC), you can hear rescue crews trying to entice the black and white dog to safety. The dog was eventually freed from the tight space.

Credit: LFACC via Storyful

“The spunky Sebastian is now safe and sound at our facility and is eagerly waiting to be reunited with his owners,” read the post.

The situation took place last week. Local reports said Sebastian was reunited with his owner the next day.