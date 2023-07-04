CLEVELAND (WJW) — In a patriotic nod to the signing of the United States Declaration of Independence, the Altoona-based Sheetz convenience store and gas station chain on Tuesday dropped the price of most grades of its gasoline to $1.776 per gallon.

The promotion was intended to help people during what was expected to be one of the busiest travel days of the summer.

At Sheetz stations throughout Northeast Ohio, long lines of cars waited in traffic and crowded the pumps to take advantage of the promotion.

People like Tiedra Stover, of Akron, interrupted their Fourth of July cookouts to fill up.

“No, I want cheaper gas,” said Stover.

The North Ridgeville Police Department posted on Facebook that the area near its Sheetz gas station was extremely congested and traffic was restricted.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration, which keeps monthly records of gas prices for all grades, shows the last time gasoline was at a similar average price was in March of 2004 when it was $1.778 per gallon.

The average national price dipped just below $2 per gallon in March and April of 2020 when very few cars were on the road because of the pandemic, after climbing to nearly $3 per gallon a year earlier.

Competing gas stations on Tuesday were selling regular gas about $3.25 per gallon, with the national average for all grades in June at $3.68.

Diesel and ethanol-free gasoline did not qualify for the promotional price.

Some customers, who typically spend $60 or $70 for a fill-up, said the temporary reduction saved them between $35 and $40.

The promotion was intended to last until 6 p.m. on Tuesday or until the gas ran out, but a manager at a Sheetz in Cuyahoga Falls told FOX 8 News that the company made sure everyone had plenty of gas.

“We hope this discount helps our customers keep a little more change in their wallets as they travel to celebrate the Fourth of July with friends and family,” Travis Sheetz, president and CEO of Sheetz, said in a statement.