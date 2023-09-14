(WJW) – “Let’s continue to prioritize responsible and sober actions on our roadways.”

That’s the message from the California Highway Patrol in Merced after the agency posted to social media details of a horseback rider arrested for Driving Under the Influence (DUI.)

According to the Instagram post from Sept. 10, an officer noticed a horseback rider carrying an open container of alcohol. When the officer contacted the rider, the post said, “It became evident that the rider was impaired by alcohol.”

Video from the scene shared via Storyful shows the officer leading the horse back home while driving slowly in his patrol car.

Officials said in the post, “This incident serves as a reminder that impaired riding, even on a horse, poses risks to both the rider and others on the road. We commend Officer Brackett’s dedication to upholding safety standards in all situations.”

It’s not clear the exact location of the incident.