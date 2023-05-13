BRONX, New York (WJW) – Video shows an unusual rescue operation by the New York City Police Department.

A large horse, named Bear, was trapped in muddy water, according to a Twitter post by NYPD.

The 911 call for assistance came in just after 1 p.m. on Friday. The horse was stuck near Orchard Beach.

When rescue crews arrived they found the horse was still alive, but unable to get out of the muddy conditions on its own.

Credit_NYPD via Storyful

Video shows crews pulling the horse to dry land. The horse was then transported to a stable two miles from the scene, where a vet checked its vitals, according to NYPD.

According to local TV station, WABC-TV, the 17-year-old horse was being ridden along the shoreline and somehow got stuck in mud up to its chest.