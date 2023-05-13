BRONX, New York (WJW) – Video shows an unusual rescue operation by the New York City Police Department.

A large horse, named Bear, was trapped in muddy water, according to a Twitter post by NYPD.

The 911 call for assistance came in just after 1 p.m. on Friday. The horse was stuck near Orchard Beach.

When rescue crews arrived they found the horse was still alive, but unable to get out of the muddy conditions on its own.

  • Credit_NYPD via Storyful
Video shows crews pulling the horse to dry land. The horse was then transported to a stable two miles from the scene, where a vet checked its vitals, according to NYPD.

According to local TV station, WABC-TV, the 17-year-old horse was being ridden along the shoreline and somehow got stuck in mud up to its chest.