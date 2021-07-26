Video: Hero officers lift car off baby trapped after drunk driver rams her, her mother into barbershop

**The video below may be considered graphic.

YONKERS, New York (WJW) — Police body camera video captured a dramatic rescue in New York Friday morning after a drunk driver hit a mother and her baby.

According to Yonkers Police Department, it happened around 8:30 a.m.

A driver hit a curb, a parked vehicle and the mother and baby, then continued to accelerate into the storefront of a barbershop.

Two officers were at a nearby bagel shop getting breakfast when they heard the crash. They found the 36-year-old woman down in the wreckage of the crash inside the shop. They realized her eight-month-old baby was trapped under the vehicle.

Police say the officers, with help from bystanders, lifted the vehicle off the baby and were able to rescue her.

The mother had a fracture to her femur. The baby had a skull fracture and third-degree burns to her back and foot. They were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

The owner of the barbershop had a minor cut.

Police arrested the driver and a female passenger. Neither were injured.

The driver had a suspended license, and police found an alcoholic beverage in the car.

The driver, David Poncurak, 43, faces charges of driving while intoxicated, vehicular assault and aggravated unlicensed operation.

“The actions taken are nothing short of heroic,” said Police Commissioner John Mueller. “The individual arrested in this incident will now have to face the consequences of his alleged behavior.”