VIDEO: Herd of calves stroll highway after escaping from farm

LaPORTE, Ind. (AP) — A herd of about 75 Holstein calves barreled down an Indiana highway after escaping a nearby farm.

The South Bend Tribune reported that all the cows were successfully rounded up, thanks to an off-duty officer who happened to be nearby in his department police car.

He quickly made a U-turn when he witnessed the cows running by early Tuesday morning in LaPorte County.

Capt. Derek Allen, a LaPorte County detective, as well as a number of volunteer firefighters and other onlookers, began corralling the calves as they moved south.

Police declined to identify the farmer whose cows had escaped.

