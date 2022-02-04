Video: Helicopter finds Sagamore Hills woman missing for hours in cold

SAGAMORE HILLS, Ohio (WJW)– The Summit County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol found a missing Sagamore Hills woman in a wooded ravine using aerial thermal imaging.

The 65-year-old woman, who has dementia and is nonverbal, wandered away at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. She was only wearing pajamas and a coat, and temperatures were in the mid-20s.

The sheriff’s office said the woman’s husband called Sagamore Hills police and officers searched throughout the afternoon, but were not able to find her.

The sheriff’s office gathered a team of deputies and the detective bureau to also look. Realizing temps were dipping into the teens, and the growing threat of hypothermia, frostbite or death, they contacted the Ohio State Highway Patrol to help in the search.

State troopers used thermal imaging from their helicopter to find the woman just before 9 p.m. The chopper helped guide deputies down a wooded ravine, where the woman received immediate medical attention.

She was taken to the hospital and is in good condition, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.