Video: Heavy winds cause damage across Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — With a wind advisory in effect through midnight for many in Northeast Ohio, storms caused quite a bit of damage Saturday.

As seen in the video above, one home on Gressner Road in North Olmsted even got a tree through its roof.

Other area roofs didn’t fare well either:

The waves of Lake Erie were also going wild Saturday as seen in the video below:

Widespread damage also left thousands without power as temperatures begin to nosedive after reaching into the 60s earlier in the day. The large gusts come on the heels of tornadoes that rolled through multiple states, killing dozens.

