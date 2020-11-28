WADSWORTH, Ohio (WJW) — The Griswold House is back for another year of holiday fun.
The Osterland family hosted a special lighting ceremony on Friday night to kick off the festivities.
If you’re unfamiliar, they decorate their house just like the Griswolds do in the movie “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”
Visitors are welcome to stop by 173 Duane Lane in Wadsworth to check out the awesome display.
Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below:
- ‘It’s a lot of work’: Local doctors concerned about surge in COVID-19 cases, strain on hospitals
- Here’s what is coming to Netflix – and what’s leaving – in December
- Nurse who came out of retirement to train others dies from COVID-19
- Boy completes 50 yard challenge mowing lawns for free in his community
- VIDEO: Griswold House in Wadsworth lights up for the holidays, visitors welcome to stop by