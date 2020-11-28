VIDEO: Griswold House in Wadsworth lights up for the holidays, visitors welcome to stop by

WADSWORTH, Ohio (WJW) — The Griswold House is back for another year of holiday fun.

The Osterland family hosted a special lighting ceremony on Friday night to kick off the festivities.

If you’re unfamiliar, they decorate their house just like the Griswolds do in the movie “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

Visitors are welcome to stop by 173 Duane Lane in Wadsworth to check out the awesome display.

