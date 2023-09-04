MANCHESTER, Conn. (WJW) – Three people were injured after a fiery crash involving a fully loaded tanker truck and a passenger vehicle on a Connecticut highway.
According to local firefighters, the crash took place Sunday at about 9 p.m. on Interstate 84, near Manchester.
The truck was carrying 8,300 gallons of gasoline when it rolled over and caught fire with several explosions occurring, according to a post by the Manchester Fire Department. According to officials, ultimately the decision was made to let the fire burn itself out.
Officials say, three people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
It’s not clear what caused the accident,