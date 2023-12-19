A member of the FOX 8 news team saw firsthand a volcanic eruption in Iceland.

Meteorologist André Bernier said in a video sent to FOX 8, “We are a reasonable distance from it. Fortunately, no danger to us here from this distance but this is really as close to an eruption as I’ve ever been or want to be.”

Credit: Meteorologist Andre Bernier

The Associated Press reports, the eruption appears to have occurred about 2½ miles from the town of Grindavik near the main airport. The town was evacuated in November after strong seismic activity damaged homes and raised fears of an imminent eruption.

The eruption could last days.

The AP shared pictures of others also watching as the night sky was illuminated by the eruption.

People watch as the night sky is illuminated caused by the eruption of a volcano in Grindavik on Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Marco Di Marco)

This image made from video provided by the Icelandic Coast Guard shows magma flow on a hill near Grindavik on Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula sometime around late Monday, Dec. 18, or early Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. A volcanic eruption started Monday night on Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula, turning the sky orange and prompting the country’s civil defense to be on high alert. (Icelandic coast guard via AP)

This image made from video provided by the Icelandic Coast Guard shows its helicopter flying near magma running on a hill near Grindavik on Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula sometime around late Monday, Dec. 18, or early Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. A volcanic eruption started Monday night on Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula, turning the sky orange and prompting the country’s civil defense to be on high alert. (Icelandic coast guard via AP)

The road is blocked at the entrance of the road to Grindavík with the eruption in the background, in Grindavik on Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. A volcanic eruption started Monday night on Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula, turning the sky orange and prompting the country’s civil defense to be on high alert. (AP Photo/Marco Di Marco)

The police vehicle is parked at the entrance of the road to Grindavík with the eruption in the background, near Grindavik on Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. A volcanic eruption started Monday night on Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula, turning the sky orange and prompting the country’s civil defense to be on high alert. (AP Photo/Marco Di Marco)

The night sky is illuminated caused by the eruption of a volcano in Grindavik on Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Marco Di Marco)

No injuries were reported. André is on his way back home.