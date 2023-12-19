A member of the FOX 8 news team saw firsthand a volcanic eruption in Iceland.
Meteorologist André Bernier said in a video sent to FOX 8, “We are a reasonable distance from it. Fortunately, no danger to us here from this distance but this is really as close to an eruption as I’ve ever been or want to be.”
The Associated Press reports, the eruption appears to have occurred about 2½ miles from the town of Grindavik near the main airport. The town was evacuated in November after strong seismic activity damaged homes and raised fears of an imminent eruption.
The eruption could last days.
The AP shared pictures of others also watching as the night sky was illuminated by the eruption.
No injuries were reported. André is on his way back home.