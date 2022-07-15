Editors Note: The video may contain adult language.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Florida (WJW) – A home invasion in Florida took an unexpected turn when the victim grabbed his own gun and fired shots at the armed intruders.

Doorbell camera video shared on Facebook by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office shows three male suspects approach a front door.

According to officials, when the victim unlocked the door, two of the suspects pushed him into the house and attacked him. A third suspect, who has not yet been identified, then pulled a handgun from his pants and waited outside.

During the home invasion, officials said, the victim’s pistol fell to the ground and was picked up by one of the invaders. The victim then ran to a back room of the house where he grabbed another firearm and began firing at the intruders.

The three suspects can then be seen on the video running to their vehicle.

A fourth suspect was waiting in a vehicle for the suspects and drove off, hitting a nearby mailbox, officials said.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has identified three of the four suspects:

20-year-old Da’Torrance Hackworth

18-year-old Antonio Dewayne Dean Jr.

18-year-old Joseph Roman Sanders

The sheriff’s department is asking for the public’s help identifying the fourth suspect (circled in the video.)

The suspects face several charges.

FOX 8’s sister station WFLA reports the homeowner will “absolutely not” face charges after he shot at the armed suspects, according to the sheriff.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.