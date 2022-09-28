**Video Player Above: The view from Fort Myers, Florida. Video courtesy FOX News Edge**

FLORIDA (WJW) – Florida residents are bracing for the impact of Hurricane Ian.

Early on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center warned “time is quickly running out” for residents in southwest Florida to prepare ahead of landfall.

At about noon on Wednesday, this is what the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Tampa looked like as Hurricane Ian’s eyewall moved onshore in Florida.

Businesses boarded up their storefronts in Sarasota, on Florida’s Gulf Coast, as the state braced for the impact.

Infrared satellite imagery from NOAA Satellites showed Hurricane Ian churning off the coast of west Florida.

Another video shared by Victoria Bollea showed floodwater beneath her stilt house, two hours before high tide. She said, “This is not what we at all expected.”

The National Hurricane Center has said Ian could bring “life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds, and flooding.”

Ian is now a Category 4 Hurricane and is rapidly intensifying.

Multiple counties across Florida have been placed under evacuation orders.