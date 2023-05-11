PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – What was supposed to be a relaxing Thursday afternoon in the backyard turned into a scary situation for a pup and his family in Parma.

Bazzi, a 10-year-old Newfoundland, was spending time with his owner when he fell down the cliff in the backyard, lodging himself between tree branches and a creek wall.

Since Bazzi is around 200 pounds, it wasn’t an easy task to rescue him. So, the dog warden, Parma Heights Fire Department and police officers all arrived to help.

After about an hour, they were able to free the pooch.

And of course, Bazzi received a treat after the whole ordeal.