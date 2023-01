BELLEVUE, Wisconsin (WJW) – Firefighters acted quickly to help rescue a deer that fell in an icy river in the Green Bay area Thursday morning.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, crews responded to East River in the village of Bellevue, where they found the deer had fallen through the ice and couldn’t get out.

As seen in the video, crews at the scene then worked to rescue the deer from the river. After the fact, the deer seemed to be OK.