(WJW) – On Sunday, June 25, Italian firefighters and a Drago VF140 helicopter came to the rescue of a horse that had fallen into a 13-foot-deep hole.

The incident happened near Lenola, in the Italian province of Latina. Footage released by Italy’s Vigili del Fuoco fire service shows the dramatic rescue.

Credit: Vigili del Fuoco via Storyful

Credit: Vigili del Fuoco via Storyful

Credit: Vigili del Fuoco via Storyful

The video shows the horse struggling to get out of the hole as firefighters worked to free it, even using the help of a helicopter to lift the horse. After several tense moments, the horse was finally freed and was seen grazing in a nearby field.

The rescue team is being praised for their quick thinking and bravery.

It is unclear how the horse fell into the hole, but it is believed to have been a freak accident. The incident has served as a reminder of the importance of being prepared for unexpected emergencies and the need for trained professionals to handle them.